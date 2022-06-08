Wrestlers react to Cody Rhodes performing with torn pec at WWE Hell in a Cell

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes competed against Seth Rollins despite having a torn pectoral tendon. Members of the pro wrestling world voiced their opinions on him fighting through injury.

Rhodes and Rollins fought an incredible match with compelling storytelling. Many fans have considered this a match that solidified his status as a "made man" in WWE. After his win, The American Nightmare told the crowd he'd give us an update on his condition on Monday Night RAW.

Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes, as well as Shawn Spears and Joey Janela, among others, praised him for his performance.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Liberty better not ever tell me "I can't". I'm gonna have this match cued up faster than she can finish her sentence.

Never imagined he would be able to finish that match...and win.

Lady Frost @RealLadyFrost Wait, Cody wrestled like that? Dammmn. Wait, Cody wrestled like that? Dammmn.

Several AEW and WWE stars are out with injuries

Cody Rhodes may be the current talk of the wrestling industry, but he isn't the only one fighting off an injury.

CM Punk recently made an announcement on AEW Rampage. Fresh from his championship title win, Punk reported that he has an undisclosed injury and is in need of surgery.

Over the weekend, Bryan Danielson missed a meet-and-greet due to an injury where he wasn't able to board a plane. His injury does not appear to be serious. It is said to have occurred during Double or Nothing.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny Hoping Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are all healthy and that their injuries don’t affect them for too long Hoping Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are all healthy and that their injuries don’t affect them for too long 🙌 https://t.co/wGDFu3kI7H

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon's company has taken a huge blow with a growling list of main event talent taking time off to recoup. New Day member Big E has been out since March with fractures in his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Randy Orton had to end ties with Matt Riddle to tend to a back injury. There was an update confirming that the Legend Killer has been seeing neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine specialists. It is worth noting that Orton has had repeated issues with his shoulder as well.

The most recent superstar to be put on the sidelines is Happy Corbin. His injury from Hell in a Cell was announced late Sunday by the company. It was reported that Corbin suffered a neck contusion and was later released from a local medical facility.

It will be interesting to see what both promotions will do to fill the void now that some of their main eventers are currently on the shelf.

