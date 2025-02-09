WWE is holding back a star who is "ready to freaking explode," says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE has no dearth of talented stars on its roster, with some of the biggest names in pro wrestling. However, Vince Russo believes that poor booking is holding back a highly creative star at the moment.

The star being discussed is Karrion Kross, the leader of The Final Testament. While Kross has always had an interesting aura around him, he has not had the best luck on the main roster. The two-time NXT Championship winner has been left in the mid-card, with sporadic appearances that hardly contribute to his legacy.

Speaking about stars being held back creatively on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:

"The perfect example would be right now that I gotta tell you is not sleeping at night, Karrion Kross. That's the perfect example. You look at this guy, and he is just ready to freaking explode, and it's not about the money, it's not about the spot, it's about just take off the shackles, let me be. You could see it all over the guy man." [6:21 onwards]

Vince Russo thinks stars like Karrion Kross are doomed in WWE

Vince Russo believes that WWE's latest round of talent releases could also negatively impact Karrion.

Speaking on an episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Russo stated:

"If you're a talent like a Kross, like a Bray Wyatt, if you're a talent that's smarter than the people you're working for, you're doomed. You're doomed. And Kross is so creative that the creative team there cannot touch him. And, therefore, he comes across as knowing more than they do. Once they feel that way you are absolutely doomed." [From 45:05 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Karrion Kross in WWE.

