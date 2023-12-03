WWE Holiday Tour Results: Jey Uso saves Roman Reigns' former rival, Cody Rhodes defeats current champion, and more (Bangor, ME, 12/2)

Results are in for the WWE Holiday Tour event that took place in Bangor, Maine, on Saturday, December 2. This was one of the two house shows that took place on the same day. While the stars from RAW stopped over in Bangor, the SmackDown roster held a show in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The event kicked off with a singles non-title match between Sami Zayn and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. However, the bout ended in DQ after JD McDonagh's interference. This led to Jey Uso coming out to save Roman Reigns' former rival. The babyfaces later defeated The Judgment Day stars. Jey and Zayn stood tall in the end.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on the card, Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed in one-on-one action. Chad Gable and Otis also secured a win over Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

Next up, Nia Jax continued her unbeaten run in singles competition as she was on the winning end of her match against Raquel Rodriguez. The former RAW Women's Champion has not lost a one-on-one bout since returning to the company a few months back.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Bangor. The American Nightmare defeated Damian Priest in what was the current WWE Tag Team Champion's 15th loss against the former. Omos defeated Akira Tozawa, while Becky Lynch picked up a win over Zoey Stark.

Expand Tweet

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight. The Visionary retained his title, after which he also addressed the live crowd. Rollins also took a slight dig at CM Punk, saying he won't waste his time talking about the recently re-hired star.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE Live events results from Bangor, Maine, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Sami Zayn defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio via DQ

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

World Heavyweight Title Street Fight Match –Seth Rollins (c) retained over Shinsuke Nakamura