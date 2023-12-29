WWE Holiday Tour Results: Solo Sikoa suffers shocking loss, top star tries to copy Roman Reigns, huge interference in title match (Houston, 12/28)

While RAW stars headed over to Canada, the WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Houston for the second live event of the day. We now have the results for the latter show.

Shotzi and IYO SKY kicked off the proceedings with a singles match for the WWE Women's Championship. However, the match ended in DQ after Bayley attacked the challenger from behind. Bianca Belair came out to even the odds, setting up a tag team match against the Damage CTRL duo. The babyfaces stood tall in the end.

Elsewhere on the card, Bobby Lashley defeated Cameron Grimes in what was the latter's first singles match in over a month. Butch also got a win over Austin Theory.

AJ Styles was also in action. He recently returned on SmackDown after being taken out by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Phenomenal One got one over The Enforcer as he handed him a rare loss.

Styles' stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows also competed in Houston. The duo defeated Pretty Deadly in a tag match. The other tag team match of the night saw Street Profits get a win over Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of The LWO.

The event was headlined by LA Knight, who faced Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight. The Bloodline member tried to take down Knight using Roman Reigns' Superman Punch, but the Megastar was able to dodge it and put Jimmy through a table to pick up the win.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Houston, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Women's Championship : IYO SKY vs. Shotzi goes to a no-contest due to interference from Bayley

: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi goes to a no-contest due to interference from Bayley Bianca Belair and Shotzi defeated IYO SKY and Bayley

Bobby Lashley defeats Cameron Grimes

Butch defeated Austin Theory

AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa

defeated Solo Sikoa The O.C (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated The LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde)

Street Fight: LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso

