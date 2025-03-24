WWE honors major name with posthumous contract for his family

WWE has made it a point to assist the wrestling world over the years. In addition to the perks of being on the active WWE roster, former superstars are often helped with things like rehab and education, while legends and Hall of Famers are signed to exclusive contracts. One star has been in the news almost 18 years after his passing and now Triple H and his team will help the family in a major way.

Demolition recently made headlines for finally inking WWE Legends contracts after a rocky relationship with the company, amid Hall of Fame induction rumors. Ax, aka Bill Eadie, and Smash, aka Barry Darsow, made history as three-time WWE Tag Team Champions, battling teams like The Hart Foundation and The Road Warriors. During their third reign, Demolition recruited Crush, aka Brian Adams.

Demolition Crush was also known as The Demon and one-half of KroniK, among other gimmicks during his 17-year career. Adams passed away on August 13, 2007, at age 43, just four years after retiring. Speaking to Paul Roma, Mario Mancini, and Emir on Power & Glory, Royce Adams revealed that he and his mother agreed to sign their father to a posthumous Legends contract. Brian's son revealed how someone from the company recently tracked him down to make the offer.

"I started seeing rumors and stuff online and all that. ‘Oh, yeah, Demolition legends Axe and Smash are on a Legends Deals.’ I’m like, that’s pretty cool. Then sure enough, I get a call. I get a call, and this guy tells me, ‘Yeah, I’m with the WWE. We’re trying to reach out to the family, the owners of Crush’s estate.’ I’m like, 'Okay, yeah, this is Royce, his son.' I don’t even know how he managed to find me," Royce Adams said.

Royce continued:

"He tells me that he looked at the obituary of Crush, found out he had kids, me included, and then he looked me up, and he told me he saw me on Facebook, and he was like, ‘Yeah, you were really easy to track down, actually.’ So, anyway, yeah, he reached out to me and my mom, and we agreed to sign the posthumous contract, I guess you can call it, and yeah, so that’s how my dad is now a part of the whole Legends thing with the rest of Demolition." [H/T - Fightful]

The WWE Legends contract will allow the Adams family to receive royalties from video games and action figures, among other items. He appeared in four WWE video games from 1991-1994, and four WCW games from 1998-2000.

WWE Hall of Fame updated lineup for 2025

World Wrestling Entertainment will induct its 26th Hall of Fame class during the WrestleMania 41 Weekend. Below is the updated lineup:

Triple H as the headliner inductee; inductor TBA Michelle McCool as a women's inductee; inductor TBA Lex Luger as an individual inductee; inductor TBA The Natural Disasters as the tag team inductees; inductor TBA

The 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18 from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, in their BleauLive Theater. Peacock will air the ceremony live at 11 pm ET, as soon as SmackDown goes off the air from the nearby T-Mobile Arena. Netflix will stream the show for international viewers.

