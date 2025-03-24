Triple H praises latest WWE Hall of Fame additions as true unsung heroes

WWE will induct its 26th Hall of Fame class during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas. Triple H was surprised with the news of his headlining induction this year, and since then he has continued to drop announcements related to the Hall of Fame. The Game just praised other Hall of Famers revealed for upcoming inductions today.

The Natural Disasters are now confirmed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Fred Ottman, aka Typhoon/Tugboat, will be honored in Las Vegas next month, while John Tenta, aka Earthquake, will be posthumously inducted. Ottman, who is Dusty Rhodes' brother-in-law, had a 25-year career that included his infamous run as The Shockmaster. Tenta, who died from bladder cancer on June 7, 2006, at the age of 42, was also known as Golga and The Shark in his 17-year career.

Triple H has publicly praised his fellow 2025 inductees as true unsung heroes of the tag team division from that era. World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer took to X today to officially welcome The Natural Disasters into the Hall of Fame.

"A ferocious tag team of size and agility. Truly unsung heroes of their generation’s tag-team division. The Natural Disasters take their rightful home as members of the 2025 #WWEHOF class," Triple H wrote with the graphic below.

The Natural Disasters had just one reign with the WWE Tag Team Championship, despite their popularity and success. They dethroned Money Inc. on July 20, 1992, at a non-televised live event in Worcester, MA, but were dethroned by the former champions 85 days later at Wrestling Challenge tapings on October 13, 1992, in Regina, SK, Canada.

Updated lineup for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 18 from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas inside the BleauLive Theater in Winchester, Nevada. Below is the updated lineup:

Triple H as the headliner inductee; inductor TBA Michelle McCool as a women's inductee; inductor TBA Lex Luger as an individual inductee; inductor TBA The Natural Disasters as the tag team inductees; inductor TBA

World Wrestling Entertainment will induct its 26th class at 11 pm ET that Friday night, as soon as SmackDown goes off the air from the nearby T-Mobile Arena. Peacock will carry the ceremony in the United States, while Netflix will stream the event for international viewers.

