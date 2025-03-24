Vintage tag team joins WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

WWE CCO Triple H's colleagues recently surprised him by announcing him as the headliner of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Michelle McCool and Lex Luger are also set to receive the prestigious honor. Today, it was announced that The Natural Disasters will be inducted into this year's class.

Earthquake (John Tenta) and Typhoon (Fred Ottman) worked for World Wrestling Entertainment (formerly WWF) between 1991 and 1993. They feuded with one another before joining forces and winning the WWE Tag Team Championship once.

With the Hall of Fame announcement, The Natural Disasters have become the first tag team to be inducted into the Class of 2025 and the fourth overall. On X/Twitter, WWE issued the following statement:

"BREAKING NEWS: One of the most physically imposing duos in professional wrestling history, Earthquake [John Tenta], and Typhoon [Fred Ottman], known together as The Natural Disasters, will enter the #WWEHOF as members of the Class of 2025!"

Considering the Stamford-based promotion's recent approach, a few more wrestlers may enter the Hall of Fame this year. The company can make the announcement before WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What did Triple H say about his surprise WWE Hall of Fame announcement?

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are two of the most important wrestlers in Triple H's legendary career. They surprised The Game with the Hall of Fame announcement in January.

On X/Twitter, the Chief Content Officer penned a heartfelt post reflecting on his pro wrestling career, spanning over three decades. He was forced to retire in 2022 due to a "cardiac event." His final match at a premium live event was at Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where he lost to Randy Orton.

"Been trying to come up with a way to say “Thank You” for the immense honor announced yesterday. I have had the incredible pleasure of a 30+ year of creating memories and moments… meeting life-long friends (which I’m rethinking both @Undertaker & @ShawnMichaels right now) and of course, the most incredible wife and mother @StephMcMahon. …and the opportunity to entertain the best fans in the world. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I appreciate the kind words and well-wishes."

It will be interesting to find out who else will be inducted next into the class of 2025. Meanwhile, the build-up to WrestleMania 41 is in full swing, as the company announced two new matches for the show this past Friday—Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton.

After Orton challenged Owens to a match on SmackDown and the bout was made official, an absent star teased a return.

