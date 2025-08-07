WWE has huge plans to call 25-year-old NXT star up to the main roster (Exclusive)

WWE reportedly has huge plans for one specific 25-year-old star on NXT. This superstar is currently a Champion, but there could be a call-up happening quicker than most expect.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC revealed that there are those backstage in WWE who are strongly pushing for the 25-year-old NXT star, Sol Ruca, to make her main roster debut. There is reportedly a lot of support for this idea.

Not only this, but those who want her on the main roster want it to happen soon. While those in NXT would like to have her for longer, it appears that a call-up is on the horizon for the current North American Women's Champion.

Ad

Trending

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Sol Ruca with her hand painted North American title 🎨

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Sol Ruca's recent title defense on WWE NXT ended in pandemonium, thanks to Nia Jax.

Sol Ruca defended her North American Women's Championship against Tatum Paxley in the main event of the latest episode of NXT. However, thanks to a special cameo from Nia Jax and her rival Lash Legend, things ended in the most chaotic way possible.

Ad

WWE @WWE WHAT. A. FINISH. ABSOLUTE CHAOS TO END OUR MAIN EVENT!!!

Ad

Earlier in the night, Nia Jax made her in-ring return with a win over Thea Hail. Her rivalry with Lash Legend spilled over throughout the show, and it culminated with a huge spot in the main event.

Although neither Jax nor Lash Legend was involved in the already interference-heavy main event, they made an appearance anyway as their brawl spilled into the main stage and ringside. Lash Legend ultimately splashed onto Nia Jax and sent her over the barricade.

Ad

This distracted the title challenger, Tatum Paxley, and it allowed Sol Ruca to hit her highly-acclaimed Sol Snatcher finisher to pick up the victory. If the plans to call her on the main roster manifest, then her status as North American Women's Champion might be taken away sooner rather than later, whether it's via a title vacancy or a defeat to another opponent.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!