WWE has huge plans for Jade Cargill - Reports

WWE reportedly has big things planned for Jade Cargill after she signed with the company.

Cargill spent three years in All Elite Wrestling and was a dominant force in the promotion. She held an impressive undefeated streak and was the TBS Champion for over a year. She successfully defended the title against Taya Valkyrie at Double or Nothing in May, but then was challenged to an impromptu match by a returning Kris Statlander. Cargill gave it everything she had but Statlander emerged victorious at Double or Nothing.

Statlander then defeated Cargill once again on the September 15th episode of Rampage to retain the TBS Championship. The match wound up being Cargill's last in All Elite Wrestling and she has already arrived at the Performance Center to begin training to become a Superstar.

Ringside News reached out to a tenured member of the promotion's creative team regarding plans for Jade Cargill. The source informed Ringside News that the entire team has been involved in making creative pitches for her and that the recently signed star has a "very big future" in the company.

Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes WWE will make Jade Cargill into a star

Mick Foley recently commented on Jade Cargill signing with the company and believes that the 31-year-old has the chance to be a massive star.

The legend shared his thoughts on Cargill joining the promotion during an 'Ask Mick Anything' on his Foley is Pod show. The 58-year-old claimed that Cargill has the look and the presence to become a big star in the company moving forward.

"Yeah, wow. That was really impressive to see the rollout. If WWE can't make her a major star, then they are failing in the worst way possible. I think they will. I think she will rise to the occasion. She is somebody whose upside is almost immeasurable. She is just going to continue to get better. But she just has that look. Not just the look but the presence as well. I see big things for her in WWE."

Jade Cargill had a successful run in All Elite Wrestling but is hoping that her career will soar to the next level in WWE. It will be fascinating to see how the promotion plans on introducing Cargill to the WWE Universe in the weeks ahead.

