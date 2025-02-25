WWE hurting with John Cena and major star missing weekly shows before WrestleMania, claims industry veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the company missing big stars like John Cena and Roman Reigns in the buildup to WrestleMania 41. The two megastars did not appear on this week's episode of RAW.

Cena and Reigns were last seen together at Royal Rumble 2025. They competed in the 30-man match but could not win. The OTC was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins after the bout and hasn't been seen since. Meanwhile, Cena was eliminated by eventual winner Jey Uso. Later, during a press conference, the legend announced himself for the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said WWE was hurting by not having Cena and Reigns on TV every week. He felt the creative team came up with the "sell your soul" angle involving The Rock as a desperate attempt to make up for the lack of star power on the Road to WrestleMania.

"It's missing John Cena. Cena's not on any of these shows. Roman's not on any of these shows. I don't know, bro. There's just no story, man. They're trying to create something with this 'I want your soul.' But like I said, to me, it doesn't make any sense." [From 10:00 onwards]

John Cena will be in Toronto this weekend for the Elimination Chamber match. He will compete against CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest for a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes at 'Mania.

