  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley
  • WWE icon Bayley drops massive tease ahead of SummerSlam

WWE icon Bayley drops massive tease ahead of SummerSlam

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 24, 2025 11:25 GMT
WWE star Bayley (Photo credit: Bayley on IG)
WWE star Bayley (Photo credit: Bayley and WWE on Instagram)

Bayley is not part of the match card for SummerSlam after losing to Lyra Valkyria. The Irish upstart became the number one contender to Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating The Role Model.

Ad

Lynch and Valkyria will collide in a No Disqualification Match. If the 28-year-old loses, she will not get another shot at the gold as long as The Man is the champion.

Despite suffering a setback, The Role Model took to her social media accounts and dropped a massive tease ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"Lol," she wrote on her Instagram account after posting a series of images from her tag team match with Lyra Valkyria against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Given the tease, the Grand Slam Champion may look to get involved in the match between Lyra Valkyria and Lynch since she has a storied history with the two. But the question is whether she will help her friend reclaim the gold or she will turn heel and help The Man retain her title.

WWE legend praises Bayley for her in-ring work

On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recently discussed Bayley's work in the ring. The WWE legend praised The Role Model for her skill set.

Ad
"I gotta put over Bayley. Bayley opened the women’s pay-per-view on Sunday. She was in a Triple Threat (…) I just love when somebody works like it’s a shoot (...) Everything she hit, she covered. She was trying to win the belt. Everything she did, she covered. She’s so talented (…) I saw her work against Sasha [Banks] in that Brooklyn NXT, the first women’s main event ever, and they absolutely rocked it. And I’ve been a huge fan of her since," Kevin Nash said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

A former WWE Women's Champion, The Role Model, should stay part of the title picture on RAW. It should be safe to say that she will get another shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship or the Women's World Championship in the future.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications