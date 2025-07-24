WWE icon Bayley drops massive tease ahead of SummerSlam

Bayley is not part of the match card for SummerSlam after losing to Lyra Valkyria. The Irish upstart became the number one contender to Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating The Role Model.Lynch and Valkyria will collide in a No Disqualification Match. If the 28-year-old loses, she will not get another shot at the gold as long as The Man is the champion.Despite suffering a setback, The Role Model took to her social media accounts and dropped a massive tease ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.&quot;Lol,&quot; she wrote on her Instagram account after posting a series of images from her tag team match with Lyra Valkyria against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiven the tease, the Grand Slam Champion may look to get involved in the match between Lyra Valkyria and Lynch since she has a storied history with the two. But the question is whether she will help her friend reclaim the gold or she will turn heel and help The Man retain her title.WWE legend praises Bayley for her in-ring workOn his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recently discussed Bayley's work in the ring. The WWE legend praised The Role Model for her skill set.&quot;I gotta put over Bayley. Bayley opened the women’s pay-per-view on Sunday. She was in a Triple Threat (…) I just love when somebody works like it’s a shoot (...) Everything she hit, she covered. She was trying to win the belt. Everything she did, she covered. She’s so talented (…) I saw her work against Sasha [Banks] in that Brooklyn NXT, the first women’s main event ever, and they absolutely rocked it. And I’ve been a huge fan of her since,&quot; Kevin Nash said. [H/T: Wrestling News]A former WWE Women's Champion, The Role Model, should stay part of the title picture on RAW. It should be safe to say that she will get another shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship or the Women's World Championship in the future.