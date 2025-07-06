WWE icon Charlotte Flair breaks the internet; sends one-word message

Charlotte Flair recently took advantage of her day off from WWE and tried to take a break from her busy schedule on SmackDown. On her social media accounts, The Queen posted a photo of herself from a yacht.

Ad

Flair has teamed up with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown and will take on Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title at Evolution 2025 on Sunday in a Fatal Four-Way match. The contest will also include tag teams from RAW and NXT.

Before the high-profile match, The Queen posted a picture in a swimsuit and broke the internet. Many fans complimented the WWE icon for her look in the replies section of the tweet. She also sent the following one-word message in the caption of the post.

Ad

Trending

"Heavenly [emojis]," Charlotte Flair wrote.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

You can view her post here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair hopeful she will have a face turn at some point

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble on February 1. Before her comeback, she was sidelined for more than 13 months due to multiple serious knee injuries.

She came back at Royal Rumble as a heel and won the 30-woman contest. Flair went on to challenge for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. In an interview with Bill Pritchard of Wrestlezone, The Queen expressed her desire to play a babyface gimmick at some point.

Ad

"But I do hope later down the road that I can transition back into that because I really do enjoy seeing the kids. And that’s what it’s all about, right? It’s the fan interaction, and if it wasn’t for you guys, we’d be out of business," the 14-time World Champion said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

As she and Bliss remain top heels on SmackDown, the question now is whether WWE creative has any plans to make them the new Women's Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day will aim to continue its reign after Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan as champion on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!