WWE icon John Cena has done it again; it took him just 24 hours

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 05, 2025 03:50 GMT
John Cena is 17-time WWE Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)
John Cena is a 17-time world champion in WWE (Credits: WWE.com)

John Cena's WWE retirement tour is nearing its end with only a few dates left on his schedule. The last time The Leader of Cenation was seen competing inside the ring was at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The Last Real Champion is gearing up for his next big challenge against AJ Styles, whom he will face at the upcoming Crown Jewel: Perth.

However, ahead of his bout against AJ Styles, The Leader of Cenaion has achieved record sales on the WWE shop. A X/Twitter handle highlighted how the company's shop site has shown data indicating that John Cena's Perth merchandise has sold well in just 24 hours, with 383 T-shirts, 14 special edition spinner titles, and 137 towels and sweatbands sold.

This stat alone showcases why John Cena is regarded as the GOAT in professional wrestling and how much of a draw he is for the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine show, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on The Last Real Champion's final match later this year at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Apter expressed that he wants John Cena to put over the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

"We don't know who his opponent is going to be yet. A lot of people are speculating it's going to be Brock Lesnar. Cena is going to get the win over Lesnar to get even. But I don't think that's going to happen. What I would like to see happen, there's another guy I want to see come back and be Cena's final opponent. That would be Gunther. I think that would be a great final match. I want to see Cena vs. Gunther in Cena's retirement match. And if Cena doesn't win, it's okay. Gunther gets stronger with the win over John Cena," Bill said.

The Ring General faced Goldberg in his retirement bout earlier this year. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Cena, as he has only a few dates left on his schedule.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

