  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • WWE icon John Cena reveals why he doesn’t want to have kids with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh

WWE icon John Cena reveals why he doesn’t want to have kids with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 26, 2025 01:20 GMT
John Cena
John Cena is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE's YouTube channel)

John Cena recently appeared at a fan expo. He revealed why he doesn't want to have kids with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Ad

John Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. The Cenation leader accomplished nearly everything there was to do in the company before he turned his attention to Hollywood. Currently, the Last Real Champion is only a few appearances away from retiring as an in-ring performer. A couple of years ago, Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh. However, the couple has decided not to have kids.

During a recent appearance at Fan Expo Boston, WWE veteran Cena was asked by a fan why he doesn't want to have kids. He replied that he is so busy with his work that he doesn't have the time it takes to nurture and care for a child.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I have been working straight for 43 days now and I got another 20 to go. If I were to bring a life into this world that needs environmental nurture and unconditional love, I also know that takes time. I've been blessed with some great opportunities. Life has awarded me a chance to do some amazing things, and right now I want to seize those opportunities. I don't want to make an irresponsible choice and bring a life into the world that I will neglect. I don't think that's fair."
Ad
Ad

Dutch Mantell called John Cena's match at Wrestlepalooza boring

At Wrestlepalooza, John Cena faced Brock Lesnar in a singles match. As anticipated, The Beast Incarnate completely destroyed the former WWE Champion by beating him without much effort in a shock finish.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager called the match between Lesnar and Cena boring.

Ad
"I did watch the John Cena and Lesnar match. You talk about boring. I mean, it was a straight up, what's he call them, F-5s? He gave them four or five of them, and then he laid there, so what's exciting about that?"

Cena's next opponent on his retirement tour will be AJ Styles, whom he will face at Crown Jewel 2025.

If you use the quote from the first half of the article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications