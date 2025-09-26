John Cena recently appeared at a fan expo. He revealed why he doesn't want to have kids with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.John Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. The Cenation leader accomplished nearly everything there was to do in the company before he turned his attention to Hollywood. Currently, the Last Real Champion is only a few appearances away from retiring as an in-ring performer. A couple of years ago, Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh. However, the couple has decided not to have kids.During a recent appearance at Fan Expo Boston, WWE veteran Cena was asked by a fan why he doesn't want to have kids. He replied that he is so busy with his work that he doesn't have the time it takes to nurture and care for a child.&quot;I have been working straight for 43 days now and I got another 20 to go. If I were to bring a life into this world that needs environmental nurture and unconditional love, I also know that takes time. I've been blessed with some great opportunities. Life has awarded me a chance to do some amazing things, and right now I want to seize those opportunities. I don't want to make an irresponsible choice and bring a life into the world that I will neglect. I don't think that's fair.&quot;Dutch Mantell called John Cena's match at Wrestlepalooza boringAt Wrestlepalooza, John Cena faced Brock Lesnar in a singles match. As anticipated, The Beast Incarnate completely destroyed the former WWE Champion by beating him without much effort in a shock finish.Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager called the match between Lesnar and Cena boring.&quot;I did watch the John Cena and Lesnar match. You talk about boring. I mean, it was a straight up, what's he call them, F-5s? He gave them four or five of them, and then he laid there, so what's exciting about that?&quot;Cena's next opponent on his retirement tour will be AJ Styles, whom he will face at Crown Jewel 2025.If you use the quote from the first half of the article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.