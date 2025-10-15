WWE icon John Cena has a surprising response to question about Donald Trump

WWE legend John Cena recently had a surprising response to a fan's question about the United States President Donald Trump. The Cenation Leader was spotted with his wife in the video.John Cena is at the tail end of his professional wrestling career. After putting on an instant classic against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025, Cena only has four dates left on his retirement tour. The 17-time World Champion's last match will come in December 2025. The Chain Gang Soldier was recently spotted alongside his wife, Shay Cena, in a fan video uploaded on X/Twitter. In the clip, Cena can be seen giving an autograph to a fan. Another person then asked Cena about Donald Trump's chances of winning a Nobel Peace Prize. The WWE legend surprisingly refused to answer the fan's question about the US President.&quot;No, thank you. No, thank you,&quot; Cena said.Check out the clip below:The Rock talked about John Cena's upcoming final WWE matchWWE recently announced that John Cena will wrestle for the last time on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since this announcement, many have been wondering who could be Cena's final opponent.During a recent conversation with Travis and Jason Kelce, The Rock revealed that he had a bit of influence in his former rival's booking at Saturday Night's Main Event.The Brahma Bull also mentioned that it is ultimately John Cena's decision, as he believes the 17-time World Champion has earned the right to make the call of his retirement match.&quot;I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but it's really just...it's whoever John [Cena] wants. Really, that's what it comes down to. Whoever he wants, that should be... It's not me, or Nick Khan, or Triple H. It's just, it's whoever John wants. That guy has earned it,&quot; said The Rock.Many speculate that The Rock could return to WWE TV to face John Cena for the last time at Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be interesting to see what Cena has planned for his final outing.