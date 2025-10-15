  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE icon John Cena has a surprising response to question about Donald Trump

WWE icon John Cena has a surprising response to question about Donald Trump

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 15, 2025 07:31 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE legend John Cena recently had a surprising response to a fan's question about the United States President Donald Trump. The Cenation Leader was spotted with his wife in the video.

Ad

John Cena is at the tail end of his professional wrestling career. After putting on an instant classic against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025, Cena only has four dates left on his retirement tour. The 17-time World Champion's last match will come in December 2025.

The Chain Gang Soldier was recently spotted alongside his wife, Shay Cena, in a fan video uploaded on X/Twitter. In the clip, Cena can be seen giving an autograph to a fan. Another person then asked Cena about Donald Trump's chances of winning a Nobel Peace Prize. The WWE legend surprisingly refused to answer the fan's question about the US President.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"No, thank you. No, thank you," Cena said.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out the clip below:

Ad

The Rock talked about John Cena's upcoming final WWE match

WWE recently announced that John Cena will wrestle for the last time on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since this announcement, many have been wondering who could be Cena's final opponent.

During a recent conversation with Travis and Jason Kelce, The Rock revealed that he had a bit of influence in his former rival's booking at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

The Brahma Bull also mentioned that it is ultimately John Cena's decision, as he believes the 17-time World Champion has earned the right to make the call of his retirement match.

"I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but it's really just...it's whoever John [Cena] wants. Really, that's what it comes down to. Whoever he wants, that should be... It's not me, or Nick Khan, or Triple H. It's just, it's whoever John wants. That guy has earned it," said The Rock.

Many speculate that The Rock could return to WWE TV to face John Cena for the last time at Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be interesting to see what Cena has planned for his final outing.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications