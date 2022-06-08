"One last encounter at SummerSlam" - WWE icon jokingly challenges Vince McMahon

Ric Flair made an amusing comment on the latest episode of his podcast about potentially facing Vince McMahon once again.

Flair, 73, will return to the ring for a six-man tag team match at the Nashville Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 31. The previous day, WWE SummerSlam is set to take place at Nissan Stadium in the same city.

Speaking on To Be The Man, the two-time Hall of Famer joked that he wants to face McMahon, 76, a day before his retirement match.

“I’m gonna text Vince today and say, ‘I think you and I should have one last encounter at SummerSlam… we deserve it… before I retire the next day,’” Flair said. “Vince McMahon against Ric Flair… I’ll take the bumps, Vince just punches me, I’ll take a blade. The crowd will go crazy! I’ll fall on my face. How easy is that?” [36:48-37:13]

FTR and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express are due to compete in Flair’s final match. The sixth participant has not yet been revealed.

What happened when Ric Flair last faced Vince McMahon?

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy The Only Time You Should Ever Look Back Is To See How Far You’ve Come! WOOOOO! The Only Time You Should Ever Look Back Is To See How Far You’ve Come! WOOOOO! https://t.co/cBbsD3uTqu

On March 30, 2008, Shawn Michaels defeated Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24 to end his long-time friend’s WWE in-ring career. The Nature Boy competed in several career-threatening matches in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, including one against Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman unsuccessfully tried to retire Flair on the March 17, 2008, episode of RAW. The entertaining match ended with the 16-time world champion pinning his former boss after sending him through a table with a top-rope splash.

McMahon surprisingly competed in a match in April 2022 after several years away from the ring. He defeated Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 before receiving a post-match Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin.

Please credit To Be The Man and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Ric Flair vs. Vince McMahon one last time? Yes No 11 votes so far