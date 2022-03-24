"I used to get so p****d off" - Becky Lynch on her conversation with WWE icon

Becky Lynch recently recalled how she used to get frustrated whenever John Cena asked her to explain her WWE character.

In 2018, Lynch became one of WWE’s most popular superstars when she underwent an attitude change and began referring to herself as The Man. Prior to that, she often found it difficult to receive regular television time while performing as the company's ultimate underdog.

Lynch appeared on the latest episode of Colin Murray’s Midnight Meets show on BBC Radio 5 Live. The 35-year-old said she would get “p****d off” by Cena’s questions about her WWE identity:

“John Cena used to always ask me whenever I’d ask him for advice, ‘Who are you? Who are you?’ I used to get so p****d off. ‘Well, I’m, you know, a freakin’ underdog that fights.’ ‘Yeah, that’s fine, we have lots of them. Who are you?’ So I was always, always, always trying to figure out that answer,” stated Lynch.

In 2021, Apollo Crews revealed that Cena also used to ask him “who are you?” backstage at WWE shows. The RAW star felt “embarrassed” because he struggled to answer the 16-time world champion’s question.

Becky Lynch discusses her game-changing WWE moment

WWE @WWE right off the bat! #SummerSlam was supposed to be about one woman, ME. It was supposed to be MY TIME!" @BeckyLynchWWE spitsright off the bat! #SDLive "#SummerSlam was supposed to be about one woman, ME. It was supposed to be MY TIME!" @BeckyLynchWWE spits 🔥 right off the bat! #SDLive https://t.co/zOfCBUSYkG

Becky Lynch’s attitude shift occurred after she betrayed her former best friend Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018. Although she was originally supposed to be viewed as the bad guy in the feud, Lynch’s overwhelming popularity led to her becoming WWE’s top babyface.

The RAW Women’s Champion added that her character change and the timing of her feud with Flair came at just the right time:

“Then perfect storyline [at SummerSlam 2018], perfect synergy of becoming The Man, rising up against the golden girl, essentially, and saying, ‘No, this is my show now. I’m taking over. I’m The Man. I’m the top star. Not only in the women’s division, but in the whole damn company. I am The Man.’ It was that that really, really changed the game for me.”

Lynch will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, April 2. The fierce rivals are the only two women in WWE history to win main-event matches at WrestleMania.

Check out the results from the latest episode of NXT here.

Please credit Colin Murray’s Midnight Meets and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Which version of Becky Lynch do you prefer? Babyface Heel 1 votes so far