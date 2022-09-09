"Hell yeah!!!" - WWE icon Steve Austin celebrates his latest Hall of Fame induction

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin says he is “very happy” to be inducted into another wrestling Hall of Fame.

Austin, a 2009 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, recently joined the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place in Albany, New York, between August 26-28. It featured the inductions of several other legends, including Billy Robinson, Dory Funk Jr., Jim Londos, Karl Gotch, and Tom Jenkins.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter interviewed Austin about his latest induction, prompting The Texas Rattlesnake to make the following comment on Twitter:

Steve Austin @steveaustinBSR Bill Apter @apter1wrestling

youtu.be/sdQCmYRHYIA Tonight at 10PM EST @steveaustinBSR -- watch and listen his speech as he graciously accepts his INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING HALL OF FAME induction. A special interview hosted by Bill Apter. Tonight at 10PM EST @steveaustinBSR -- watch and listen his speech as he graciously accepts his INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING HALL OF FAME induction. A special interview hosted by Bill Apter.youtu.be/sdQCmYRHYIA Hell Yeah!!! Very happy to be inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Thank you. twitter.com/apter1wrestlin… Hell Yeah!!! Very happy to be inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Thank you. twitter.com/apter1wrestlin…

Austin is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in history. The 57-year-old is a six-time WWE Champion and three-time Royal Rumble winner. Earlier this year, he came out of retirement to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in his home state of Texas.

Steve Austin wishes he could have attended the ceremony

Bill Apter spoke to Steve Austin about several topics, including his International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction.

The former WCW star said he wanted to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony, but was unable to do so:

“It's truly an honor to go in. I'm in several Hall of Fames and this is one of the ones to be in. So I'm very proud to finally get inducted.” Austin continued, “I wish I could be there in person. With all the headaches, hassles and everything else that the last two years have been, I'm not traveling very much myself. I'm stuck right here in Nevada. I wish I could be there with you. But I'm super proud to be a part of that Hall of Fame. So thank you very, very much.” [6:15-6:40]

Austin’s wrestling future remains uncertain following his return to the ring at WrestleMania 38. He jokingly added that he is prepared to face Apter in a tag team match at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Would you like Steve Austin to wrestle again? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry