WWE ignored Hall of Famer's phone call a week before her tragic passing, claims Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently revealed how Chyna tried calling up WWE a week before she tragically passed away, only for the company to ignore it.

It's no secret that Chyna was one of the most influential female wrestlers in WWE history. Not only did she compete against women, but she also stood toe-to-toe against male stars like Chris Jericho and Jeff Jarrett, often defeating them as well.

Chyna's tenure with the promotion ended in 2001, and she stepped away from wrestling altogether in late 2002. Though she briefly competed in IMPACT Wrestling in 2011, it didn't result in a long-term return to the ring. Fans were in for a shock in 2016 when news of Chyna's passing emerged at the age of just 46.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo made an alleged bombshell revelation about how Chyna tried calling up WWE a week before her death. The wrestling veteran added that the promotion neither took her call nor returned it. Russo believed the former Intercontinental Champion would have been alive today had the global juggernaut accepted her call, as she just wanted to be "acknowledged."

"Bro, the one thing I will never ever, ever forgive them with and I really think bro, this was the difference between life and death. Bro, literally about a week before she [Chyna] died, she tried to contact the office. They did not take her call. They would not return her call. A week later, she was dead and I'm telling you, I think that had a lot to do with it. If they would have just accepted the call because bro at that point in her life, she was just looking for acknowledgment," said Vince Russo. (5:06 - 5:45)

Tamina recently lavished praise on WWE legend Chyna

In a recent interview with PWMania, WWE veteran Tamina heaped praise on Chyna, saying she had only heard good things about the legend. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion also mentioned how she would have loved to learn from Chyna as she believed the late star would have had a lot of knowledge to impart.

“All I ever hear is about how sweet of a person she was. Keep loving what you do, and being who you are. I’ve met a lot of women who came before us, and I’ve seen a lot of women come and go. I’ve had relationships with a lot of them and learned from different ones. I wish I could have learned more from Chyna for sure. She would have had a lot to teach us," said Tamina.

Chyna @ChynaJoanLaurer #teamjoanie Chyna truly deserves her solo hall of fame induction. She changed wrestling forever. The 9th wonder of the world Is long over due her induction. A true pioneer, legend and icon #chyna #wwehalloffame @wwe Chyna truly deserves her solo hall of fame induction. She changed wrestling forever. The 9th wonder of the world Is long over due her induction. A true pioneer, legend and icon #chyna #teamjoanie #wwehalloffame @wwe https://t.co/7hsHXOxqvt

Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the D-Generation X in 2019.

