WWE already has impressive sales numbers for Clash at the Castle

WWE will return to the UK with a premium live event for the first time in over 19 years with Clash at the Castle. The show will air live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3. The ticket sales for the show so far have been impressive.

Not even a single match has been announced for the event, and the prices are reportedly quite hefty. Despite all this, the show has sold more than 60,000 tickets with over a month to go before it airs.

The stadium where the premium live event will take place has a general capacity of over 73,000 people. The planned seating capacity for Clash at the Castle is just over 71,000. This means that just about 11,000 tickets for the show are left and that over 84% of the tickets have been sold so far.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sat, 3 Sept 2022, 15:00Sat

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales



Available Tickets => 11,517

Current Setup/Capacity => 71,810

Tickets Distributed => 60,293



Tyson Fury might be in talks for a WWE return

Boxing Heavyweight Tyson Fury might be in talks with WWE about a return to the company this summer.

The Gypsy King wrestled his one and only match at October 2019's Crown Jewel event, where he defeated Braun Strowman in a 10-minute match via count-out.

Fury extended his undefeated boxing record to 32-0-1 when he vanquished WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte on April 23 this year. The Brit promised to retire from professional boxing after the fight, claiming he had nothing left to prove.

In a report by GiveMeSport, Fury said that he would likely return to pro wrestling in the summer of 2022. It would be in time for him to make an appearance at the first WWE stadium show in his home country in 30 years.

It should be noted that the boxer had a back-and-forth with Drew McIntyre in 2020, teasing a match between the two. Drew has recently shown his appreciation for Fury and wants him present at the premium live event.

Even if Tyson Fury does not partake in Clash at the Castle, ticket sales for the show clearly depict that the event is bound to be a commercial hit.

