WWE does impressive ticket sales for this week's RAW

WWE reportedly did impressive numbers with their ticket sales for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week's edition of the Red Brand will emanate live tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. It is the go-home episode of the show for Survivor Series: WarGames, which is scheduled for this Saturday, November 26.

WrestleTix has reported that the company has sold 3997 tickets for tonight's show, leaving only 808 unsold. It should be noted that the small number of tickets left unsold should be easily taken care of by walk-up sales, especially in a market like New York state.

The only match announced for Monday Night is a singles bout between Asuka and Rhea Ripley, with the winner providing an advantage to their team at the WarGames match this weekend.

With Ripley appearing on TV on a weekly basis, it would be surprising for some to know that she has not wrestled on RAW in over five months. The last match she wrestled on the weekly show was on the June 6 episode, where she won a fatal four-way match against Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan to determine the #1 Contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

The Nightmare suffered a tooth/brain injury during that match and was out of the squared circle for over four months.

What do we know about RAW's WarGames match at Survivor Series

This weekend's Survivor Series Premium Live Event will feature WarGames matches on the main roster for the first time in WWE history, with both brands being showcased in one match each.

While SmackDown's WarGames match will see The Bloodline take on Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens, the RAW match will be an all-women's affair.

To get on the same page here, the WarGames match sees two adjacent rings covered by a cage-like structure. Both teams (in this case of five members each) have one member each battling out in the ring. After a few minutes, the team with the advantage sends another member to the match. When all the contestants are in the ring, it becomes a one-fall match between the two teams.

The heel team sees Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) team up with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. The babyface team consists of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim. Their final teammate will be revealed this Saturday.

With Rhea Ripley taking on Asuka tonight to determine which team has the advantage going into Survivor Series, many in the WWE Universe will get their first taste of some WarGames action.

