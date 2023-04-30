WWE indecisive about The Bloodline's future despite major swerve on SmackDown Draft episode, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Bloodline saga had a pretty newsworthy development this week, but Dutch Mantell still feels WWE is being hesitant while booking the long-running angle.

The Usos fell short of winning the undisputed tag team championship and going by the build-up, it seemed like Roman Reigns would kick the twins out of The Bloodline. Dutch Mantell and many fans also foresaw Solo Sikoa turning on Jimmy and Jey Uso, but that never happened during the closing segment of this week's SmackDown, and it felt like a swerve of sorts.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, the veteran stated that WWE might still feel they can get more out of the Bloodline storyline, which explains why Triple H isn't splitting up the group outright.

"There is a little bit of indecision about where to go," said the former WWE manager. "That's what I think. Well, you'd think it's a committee; how could they be undecided? Easy. I don't think they've had so much success already with The Bloodline. Now they are picking their choices very carefully. They are following a route, don't go so far that you can't back up." [From 20:30 to 21:20]

Dutch Mantell explained WWE's approach and said the company might want to avoid committing to something that it might later regret and not undo on TV.

The 73-year-old wrestling legend also added that he didn't expect much to happen involving Roman Reigns' stable until Backlash:

"You may go too far, and you'd create a mistake, but if you go too far, you can't put it back in. You can't even explain it logically to bring it back in. That's what I think they are doing here. Where are they going to go with this? I don't think anything is going to change at Backlash." [From 21:21 to 22:10]

What happened between The Bloodline members on this week's SmackDown?

Continuing the trend from recent weeks, The Bloodline's leader Roman Reigns was once again not in the building for what was billed as one of the most exciting episodes of SmackDown. Despite being the first pick, the Tribal Chief was nowhere to be seen on his brand but was in contact via telephone with his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

All eyes were on The Usos as another loss to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meant they might no longer be on "the island of relevancy." Unfortunately, for Jimmy and Jey, their worst fears came to fruition as KO and Zayn retained the tag team titles after a typically entertaining match.

An intriguing takeaway during the match was when Heyman told Solo "it would be his night" backstage before the young Samoan came out to help his brothers.

Sikoa was stopped in his tracks by Riddle, and The Usos went on to lose the main event. The post-match angle heavily focused on the bother on Jimmy and Jey's faces, while Solo Sikoa stood far away with a rather pensive look.

Was Sikoa really trying to help the Usos or coming to assault them? We'll hopefully get our answers on RAW.

