WWE initially refused to sign Chris Benoit; wrestling veteran recalls his first encounter with the star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his first memory of watching Chris Benoit in action. The star started his wrestling career in Canada back in the 80s.

Ad

Benoit will go down in history as one of the best in-ring technicians. He had several classic showdowns in WCW and WWE. His wrestling style was inspired by The Dynamite Kid. The Rabid Wolverine went on to have a successful career before his untimely demise in 2007.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo recalled seeing Chris Benoit in the Stu Hart-owned promotion, Stampede Wrestling, in Canada. Vince was writing the WWE magazines at the time, and he reached out to Pat Patterson and Bruce Prichard about signing the talented youngster. However, Pat laughed it off, claiming that Benoit couldn't cut a promo and needed time to develop his mic skills. The veteran writer compared it to the current scenario in WWE, where several stars, including the current Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, couldn't cut good promos.

Ad

Trending

"The first time I saw Chris Benoit, he wrestled a dark match against Owen Hart. This was before WCW or anything." He continued, "Him and Owen tore the house down. I went to Pat. Pat and Bruce were booking at that time, I was the magazine guy. I said, 'Are you gonna sign that guy?' Pat Patterson laughed at my face and said, 'I don't care about how good he is in the ring, he can't cut a promo.' Chris Freaking Benoit. That's why they didn't hire Benoit. Because he couldn't cut a promo."

Ad

Ad

Chris Benoit's legacy was tarnished by the double murder-suicide case in 2007. Since then, WWE has distanced itself from the star and even refuses to mention his name on TV or acknowledge his accomplishments.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!