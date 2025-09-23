WWE initially refused to sign Chris Benoit; wrestling veteran recalls his first encounter with the star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his first memory of watching Chris Benoit in action. The star started his wrestling career in Canada back in the 80s.
Benoit will go down in history as one of the best in-ring technicians. He had several classic showdowns in WCW and WWE. His wrestling style was inspired by The Dynamite Kid. The Rabid Wolverine went on to have a successful career before his untimely demise in 2007.
On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo recalled seeing Chris Benoit in the Stu Hart-owned promotion, Stampede Wrestling, in Canada. Vince was writing the WWE magazines at the time, and he reached out to Pat Patterson and Bruce Prichard about signing the talented youngster. However, Pat laughed it off, claiming that Benoit couldn't cut a promo and needed time to develop his mic skills. The veteran writer compared it to the current scenario in WWE, where several stars, including the current Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, couldn't cut good promos.
"The first time I saw Chris Benoit, he wrestled a dark match against Owen Hart. This was before WCW or anything." He continued, "Him and Owen tore the house down. I went to Pat. Pat and Bruce were booking at that time, I was the magazine guy. I said, 'Are you gonna sign that guy?' Pat Patterson laughed at my face and said, 'I don't care about how good he is in the ring, he can't cut a promo.' Chris Freaking Benoit. That's why they didn't hire Benoit. Because he couldn't cut a promo."
Chris Benoit's legacy was tarnished by the double murder-suicide case in 2007. Since then, WWE has distanced itself from the star and even refuses to mention his name on TV or acknowledge his accomplishments.
