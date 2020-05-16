WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament brackets revealed on SmackDown

There is a RAW Superstar in the tournament as well

As revealed by WWE earlier in the week, an Intercontinental Championship tournament will be taking place to crown a new champion after Sami Zayn was stripped of the title. Because of the prevailing conditions, The Critic Of Critics is stuck at home and is unable to defend the title on WWE shows and PPVs.

The title has not been defended on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36. Now, the brackets for the tournament have been revealed on SmackDown and the first match between King Corbin and Elias is already done with The Drifter proceeding ahead in the tournament.

The Intercontinental Championship tournament will also see AJ Styles from RAW competing for a shot at winning the title that he's failed to win thus far in WWE.

Intercontinental Championship brackets

The full brackets for the Intercontinental Championship tournament were revealed on SmackDown tonight and we are about to get some blockbuster matches.

The partnership between Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak will be put to the test as they square off against each other in one of the matches in the Intercontinental Championship tournament. Sheamus will finally get his hands on Jeff Hardy. A feud between these two former WWE Champions has been brewing for some time now.

AJ Styles will rekindle his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura in a WrestleMania 34 rematch. The Phenomenal One is the only Superstar from RAW to be a part of the tournament and it certainly comes as a bit of a surprise.