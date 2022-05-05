WWE had an interest in IMPACT Wrestling's Moose - Reports

New report suggests that WWE had an interest in IMPACT Wrestling star and former World Champion, Moose.

Moose has been working with IMPACT since 2016. He made his debut by interrupting a main event match that featured Bobby Lashley. Since then, Moose has gone on to have a lengthy run with the promotion, and has feuded with the likes of EC3, Eddie Edwards, and Cody Rhodes on their watch. He has even resigned as both IMPACT and TNA World Champion, procliaming with himself the latter long after the promotion was rebranded.

New reports coming out of Fightful Select, however, suggest that WWE had an interest in bringing in the former American Football star before he resigned with IMPACT. According to reports, WWE's former Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman had reached out to Moose to join WWE before he was offered more money by IMPACT Vice President Scott D'Amore.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



More details behind the talks at Fightful Select for subscribers FightfulSelect.com learned that those in charge of hiring talent in WWE last year had interest in bringing Moose in to the company, before he re-signed with IMPACT.More details behind the talks at Fightful Select for subscribers FightfulSelect.com learned that those in charge of hiring talent in WWE last year had interest in bringing Moose in to the company, before he re-signed with IMPACT.More details behind the talks at Fightful Select for subscribers https://t.co/vkhusMpkiI

The reports also suggest that Moose was pitched to surpass WWE's developmental system entirely and go straight to the main roster. Moose instead opted for a further two more years with IMPACT Wrestling.

When is the next big IMPACT Wrestling event?

IMPACT Wrestling is all set to host its next big event, which will be streamed exclusively on IMPACT Plus on Saturday, May 7th.

The wrestling event, known as IMPACT: Under Siege is described as an IMPACT Plus Special. The event will feature a World Championship match between Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii, and a Knockout World Title match between Tasha Steelz and Jessica Havok. The card will also feature the likes of Rhyno, Taya Valkyrie, The Bricoes and The Good Brothers.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



Don’t miss this historic night LIVE June 19th on pay-per-view!



Tickets are on sale NOW!



Here: @IMPACTWRESTLING celebrates its 20th anniversary as #Slammiversary returns home to the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN!Don’t miss this historic night LIVE June 19th on pay-per-view!Tickets are on sale NOW!Here: bit.ly/Slamm2022 .@IMPACTWRESTLING celebrates its 20th anniversary as #Slammiversary returns home to the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN!Don’t miss this historic night LIVE June 19th on pay-per-view! Tickets are on sale NOW!Here: bit.ly/Slamm2022 https://t.co/IqpFYLY1vd

The company is also set to host their annual Slammiversary event on June 19th 2022.

What do you think of WWE trying to sign Moose? Will you be watching IMPACT: Under Siege? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Neda Ali