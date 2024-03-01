WWE issues full statement about Gunther; huge change in future plans

WWE just made a huge change in the plans for the future for Gunther.

The Intercontinental Champion has been a dominant presence in the company, where he's done whatever it takes to stand out of the crowd. As the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's history, he's been hard to stop.

One of the issues he's been facing is a problem relating to his visa, which has stopped him from competing outside the United States for a few months. However, it appears that the company has finally solved the issue, announcing a major change in plans for the champion.

In a statement, WWE announced that The Ring General will be appearing on the WWE Live House Show when the company performs in Vienna, in his home country of Austria. The show is set for May 2, 2024, on a Thursday.

The company had announced the event in the past, but the fact that Gunther was not leaving the United States for some time meant that he would miss out on the event in front of his home fans. He was also not announced when the event was initially booked.

Expand Tweet

Now, it's changed, and the champion will be appearing along with Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, IYO SKY, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and other stars announced before.

The star himself is quite happy about the announcement as well.

WWE's show in Vienna is days before Backlash, hinting Gunther might appear there as well

While he's not announced for the event yet, given that the Ring General will be performing in Vienna days before Backlash, there's a chance that he will be appearing at the Backlash event in France as well.

Expand Tweet

At this time, he's not announced for the event, and fans thought that he'd be missing it as well.

With the most recent announcement by WWE, though, it appears that he might end up being on the show.

Do you think Gunther will still be champion after WrestleMania? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE