Gunther has broken many records as the Intercontinental Champion in WWE. The promotion sees him as one of the top competitors and has updated their plans for him. It seems like the Live Event in Vienna will feature him prominently.

As the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has defeated some of the biggest names, such as Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The Miz, and more. He has had a historic reign as champion since beating Ricochet for the title in June 2022. He is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history and certainly lives up to the hype.

A couple of weeks ago, WWE advertised a Live Event in Vienna. The show will take place two days ahead of WWE Backlash in France. While the WWE Universe was excited for the promotion's return to Vienna after five years, Gunther's absence was a cause for concern. Today, WWE revealed that the Intercontinental Champion would be a part of the show in his hometown. Since the announcement, the Imperium leader took to X to address the reveal.

Will we see Gunther face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XL?

In the build to the Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe was convinced that they would get a showdown between The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania XL. However, Lesnar's reported implication in the recent Vince McMahon lawsuit led the company to cancel all plans for him.

Gunther has been vocal about his desire to face the former WWE Champion, but it seems like his dream may not come true in the foreseeable future. In an interview, the Intercontinental Champion addressed the situation, stating that we may never see Lesnar in WWE again:

"[What would be your dream scenario for WrestleMania?] Obviously, I always was vocal about my dream match in the past but that fell through now. I don't think we're gonna, I don't know if we'll see Brock [Lesnar] again. If that's ever gonna happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now."

Fans are now wondering what's in store for the IC Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

