WWE issues a statement after Booker T walks out of a show

WWE has issued a statement following Booker T's walkout from one of their shows. The company posted the same on its official X account.

Booker T is one of the legends in the ongoing season 2 of WWE LFG, along with Bully Ray, The Undertaker, and Michelle McCool. The Hall of Famer had a rough day on the show's season premiere earlier this week, where he expressed his frustration with The Deadman winning last season's LFG title for best mentor. He was also unhappy with Michelle McCool receiving the first two draft picks and decided to voice his frustration. The former World Heavyweight Champion walked out of the show while uttering a few tough words.

WWE recently posted a clip of the incident on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. The company also issued a statement, noting that LFG season 2 is not off to a good start for Booker T.

Booker T believes he could soon get released from WWE

While Booker T may not be active inside the squared circle anymore, he works as a commentator on the NXT brand in addition to being an analyst for premium live events.

While the Hall of Famer is a prominent part of the company, he recently noted that he won't be shocked if TKO decides to release him from his contract:

"When the TKO people came in, Endeavor and all those guys, this was my first thought process. These guys may not know me from Adam, okay, so let me be proactive and get ahead of this thing because I could be next on the chopping block. The only thing I want to know is, guys, just give me a heads-up. That’s it. Don’t think I didn’t talk to someone and say, ‘Hey guys.’ You know why? Because I understand, like so many out there perhaps do not, that this is a young man’s business," he said.

Aside from working for WWE, the former King of the Ring also owns an independent wrestling promotion. He is also now a mentor to potential stars on LFG and thus is of huge value to the company.

