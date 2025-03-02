WWE issues a statement after The Rock and John Cena leave Cody Rhodes bloodied at Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber ended on a shocking note for Cody Rhodes as he suffered a betrayal from John Cena, who sold his soul to The Rock. Following this interesting turn of events, the company issued a statement on its official X (fka Twitter) handle.

John Cena won the right to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship as he triumphed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. However, that was not the end of the night as The Rock then came out to demand an answer from Cody Rhodes, who refused his offer. This led to The Franchise Player aligning with The Final Boss. Both men, along with Travis Scott, inflicted pain upon The American Nightmare, leaving him bloodied.

While there is no update on Cody's situation so far, WWE recently sent a message on X, using The American Nightmare's famous line: "What do you guys wanna talk about?"

The Rock revealed what he said to John Cena after he betrayed Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena stunned the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber when he turned heel after 22 years. The 16-time World Champion 'sold his soul' to The Rock after Cody Rhodes refused the latter's offer.

While Cena did not explain his actions in the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, The Final Boss revealed what they told each other after the segment:

"He flew in today, this morning from Budapest. He’s flying out right now to Africa to continue [movie shooting]. That’s the level of commitment. I told him as he left, we say two things in wrestling vernacular. He said, ‘Thank you for the house.’ I said, ‘I’m proud of you.’"

John Cena embarked upon his farewell tour in January this year, and he is set to retire by the end of 2025. The Cenation Leader came up short at Royal Rumble, following which he revealed that he won't rest till he wins his 17th World Title. With The Rock by his side, The Franchise Player looks set to accomplish his goal at WrestleMania 41.

