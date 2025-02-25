WWE issues warning to Logan Paul for slapping CM Punk on RAW

WWE has issued a warning to Logan Paul for his actions on the latest edition of RAW. The social media star landed a cheap shot on CM Punk last night.

Ad

The Maverick kicked off the show to deafening boos from the fans in attendance at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. CM Punk interrupted Punk to have an entertaining back-and-forth with the latter. The segment ended with the 29-year-old slapping The Second City Saint and fleeing from the squared circle.

WWE recently posted a video of Logan Paul talking about slapping CM Punk across the face. The YouTube star claimed he enjoyed it. However, the wrestling promotion's official Instagram account noted that Logan would pay for his actions at the Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday.

Ad

Trending

"@loganpaul is going to pay for that at #WWEChamber this Saturday... 😮‍💨🔥," read the caption.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Logan Paul and CM Punk will compete in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Damian Preist will join the two RAW Superstars in the high-stakes contest. The winner will challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Logan Paul receives massive praise from surprising legend

Logan Paul has received a lot of praise for his impressive in-ring performances in his limited appearances. Legendary actor Will Sasso recently spoke highly of the former United States Champion.

Ad

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet with INSIGHT, the 49-year-old noted that Paul is a natural heel. He pointed out the latter's athletic and acrobatic abilities. Will Sasso commended Logan's finisher and called him a legitimate professional wrestler.

"He's built for it. He's such a natural heel. But also, you look at him, all the stuff he's ever done, you just remember as a kid on Vine he's jumping out of windows in college. He's already, like a beefy, athletic, acrobatic dude. It's shocking to see the stuff that he can do. He's got that new finisher that looks crazy. To me, that's one of the coolest, weird things. You can't even call it a crossover because he's legit a professional wrestler. He's a guy who's like, 'I'm gonna do this!''' he said. [H/T: CVV]

Ad

You can listen to his comments below:

Ad

Logan Paul defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio earlier this month to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Only time will tell how he fares in his second appearance inside the dreaded structure this Saturday.

Who do you think will win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback