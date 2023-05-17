WWE: John Cena was just "protecting the business" in light of recent criticism, according to 18-time champion

Hall of Famer and one-half of The Dudley Boyz Bully Ray recently supported John Cena over the latest narrative of him allegedly "burying" WWE talent.

Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, is an 18-time champion. His accolades include WWF/E Hardcore Championship (eight times), WWF/World Tag Team Title (eight times), WWE Tag Team Championship (one time), and WCW Tag Team Title (one time) – with D-Von Dudley.

During the latest Busted Open Radio podcast episode, Dudley discussed that whatever Cena did, was to protect World Wrestling Entertainment, similar to Hulk Hogan back in the day.

"Sometimes when you're at a level of a John Cena, just like [when] you're at a level of a Hulk Hogan, you have a different feel, a different perspective of things. And you just know if something is right or something is not. Hulk was considered back in the day difficult to do business with. He was protecting the business and I think John does that also," Bully Ray said. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo

have to respect the great things John Cena does for the kids. Love him or hate him but youhave to respect the great things John Cena does for the kids. #WWE Love him or hate him but youhave to respect the great things John Cena does for the kids. #WWE https://t.co/crj6WOqLBG

John Cena reacted to the accusations of him burying other WWE Superstars

In Cena's prime, Vince McMahon positioned him atop the mountain and ensured no one could reach his level. A group of WWE fans loathed seeing John Cena for a long time because he was constantly dominant and never put anyone over.

During the same episode of Busted Open Radio, John Cena shared the claims of being responsible for not putting over fellow wrestlers.

"The reputation I had in the sauce while I was in it was that I buried talent because I would really invest my wholeheartedness. I sat with Austin Theory for like 10 hours. Not wasted a day, invested a day, to talk about our why, like, what's our story going to be? I would do that with everyone. I live it. My heart is on the plate," Cenation Leader said.

At WrestleMania 39, the 46-year-old icon was defeated by Austin Theory as the latter became the only superstar to beat Cena and retain the United States Championship at Showcase of the Immortals.

What are your thoughts on Bully Ray's comments on Cenation Leader? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes