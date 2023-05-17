WWE: John Cena "violated" the trust of legendary rival; had to seek forgiveness

John Cena recently described how he violated The Rock's trust and had to seek forgiveness.

In 2011, The Rock returned to WWE after several years of inactivity to confront John Cena. This kickstarted a dream feud between them. Their rivalry was personal due to alleged real-life beef between the two men.

John Cena, who was a full-time performer for WWE then, called out The Rock and questioned his love for professional wrestling. This led to a clash between both men at WrestleMania 28.

The Cenation Leader recently opened up about the feud on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he admitted that he violated The Rock's trust by questioning his love for professional wrestling.

"It's all in good fun and it's all for the business, but you're supposed to have trust with each other and I violated his trust," said Cena. "It's only when we started the build-up to New York that I got to look at myself in the mirror deeper and say I was wrong. Not only did I hope that he would understand my perspective, but a year later I could admit that my perspective was wrong... We could've done it with everyone working together and playing nice and that was my fault." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I went back to watch some of the promos between John Cena and The Rock and I just gotta say this man was tap dancing on The Rock’s nerves in 2012 I went back to watch some of the promos between John Cena and The Rock and I just gotta say this man was tap dancing on The Rock’s nerves in 2012 😭😂 https://t.co/EHcqbo7hOg

Following his loss at WrestleMania 28, John Cena asked for forgiveness from The Rock and his mother, Ata Johnson, "with as much humility as possible." After their acceptance, the 16-time world champion finally rectified his ways.

John Cena addresses the claims of burying talent in WWE

One of the biggest backstage rumors going around WWE has been that Cena "buried talent" when he was in his prime. While the champ has mostly kept quiet on these allegations, he recently addressed them.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, John Cena claimed his reputation came from investing himself in the business wholeheartedly.

"The reputation I had in the sauce while I was in it was that I buried talent because I would really invest my wholeheartedness. I sat with Austin Theory for like 10 hours. Not wasted a day, invested a day, to talk about our why, like, what's our story going to be? I would do that with everyone. I live it. My heart is on the plate," Cena said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Cena's last singles match was against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to the latter.

