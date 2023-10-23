WWE just gave former AEW star "best shot" to break through, according to Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff feels that WWE just gave a former AEW star his "best shot" to break through in the company.

Lexis King first made a name for himself in AEW under the name Brian Pillman Jr. He formed a semi-successful tag team called The Varsity Blondes. Despite being a popular name in the company, King's career was going nowhere, and he departed after his contract expired.

Recently, he started showing up on NXT in vignettes where it looked like he has adopted a new gimmick and changed his name to Lexis King. During these vignettes, it also looked like he was ready to step out of his father's shadow.

Eric Bischoff spoke about King's name change on a recent episode of the Strictly Business podcast, where he stated that this was the best way for him to break through.

"I like it, I really like it," he said before adding, "I think it gives him the best shot possible to break through. I really, really do. I was impressed, very impressed. Amazed to see where it goes, I like it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Eric Bischoff recently came out in support of AEW's older talent

AEW has a stacked roster of wrestlers, both young and seasoned veterans. However, recently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter commented on AEW having a lot of older talent.

Eric Bischoff wasn't too impressed with his comment and spoke about it on his 83 weeks podcast, where he came out in support of the older guys on the roster.

“Yeah, I will watch it today. I will go back and watch that because I love watching seasoned performers who understand psychology and can deliver in the ring. I don’t care how old they are. By the way, I read a post from Dave Meltzer about one problem. They have too many old guys. Well, I got news for you. Those guys are performing at a level far above some of the younger talent on that show, and that’s not a knock on the younger talent."

Eric Bischoff continued:

"They’re going to get there, but you don’t really get to perform at the level of Bryan Danielson, Christian, Adam Copeland, or Chris Jericho until you’ve been in that ring for a while. It takes time, folks. It’s not just about going out there and being able to do athletically what a lot of younger talent do, because that sh*t ain’t working. To be honest, it’s the story. It’s the psychology. It’s the characters. And I think Christian and Brian Johnson [sic], without even having seen the match yet, probably put out a clinic that I hope many people are paying attention to.” [H/T:Wrestlingheadlines]

It remains to be seen if Lexis King will be able to flourish in NXT under his new name change.

