WWE kept Drew McIntyre away from Glasgow RAW for an outrageous reason, claims wrestling expert (Exclusive)

The Monday Night RAW entourage stopped over in Glasgow, Scotland, for a packed episode of RAW. Drew McIntyre's absence was probably due to WWE not wanting fans to cheer him, according to Vince Russo.

Ad

WWE has been on a European tour ahead of WrestleMania 41. When RAW for Glasgow was announced, many expected the company to involve hometown hero McIntyre in some capacity.

Even though McIntyre is on SmackDown, WWE hasn't been strict about the brand split during 'Mania season, and to a greater degree, regarding top former champions like Drew.

McIntyre is currently embroiled in a feud with Damian Priest, and Vince Russo believed WWE could have booked The Scottish Psychopath for the RAW in Glasgow.

Ad

Trending

As per the former WWE writer, the promotion was "afraid" fans wouldn't boo Drew McIntyre, who is a heel on TV. Vince Russo delved deeper into the speculation and felt that McIntyre was among the few superstars who could even get the Scottish fans to turn on him with his promo work.

All WWE had to do was trust McIntyre and get him on television on RAW, but Vince Russo was disappointed it didn't happen. He shared his thoughts on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Ad

"Who wasn't on the show tonight and let me tell you why! Who wasn't on the show tonight Chris [Featherstone]? Drew McIntyre. Because they were afraid the fans would cheer him. So, all the other chants are okay, the FU chants, everything else is okay. But oh my God, we can't put Drew out there because they would cheer him. They are so clueless it blows my freakin mind, bro. If anyone can turn a crowd on them, it's Drew McIntyre. Drew could have turned the crowd on him like that but we're not going to put Drew out there because this is Glasgow and they may cheer him." [From 48:30 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Drew McIntyre is out to make Damian Priest's life a living hell, and as things stand, their year-long story will likely culminate in a match at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Legion of RAW and give an H/T to Sportkseeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE