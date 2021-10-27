Former WWE Intercontinental Champion says he has beaten The Rock, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar

.

Former WWE superstar Lance Storm recently took to Twitter to claim he has victories over John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock.

Lance Storm is considered by many to be one of the legends of the business and is well-known for stints with WWE, WCW, and ECW. He has held the Intercontinental Championship once and was a four-time Tag Team Champion in Vince McMahon's company.

A fan recently posted a question on Twitter asking if anyone holds the distinction of having beaten The Rock, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. Storm quickly responded to this by saying he has wins over the former WWE Champions and stated his record against them.

"Yup. 2-0 vs Cena, 2-1 vs Lesnar, and a prestigious Count Out Victory over the Rock," tweeted Lance Storm.

Lance Storm @LanceStorm ✌❤🤘 Stephen @view_raw Quick question is there a wrestler that has defeated Cena, Rock and Lesnar? Quick question is there a wrestler that has defeated Cena, Rock and Lesnar? Yup ✋ 2-0 vs Cena, 2-1 vs Lesnar, and a prestigious Count Out Victory over the Rock. twitter.com/view_raw/statu… Yup ✋ 2-0 vs Cena, 2-1 vs Lesnar, and a prestigious Count Out Victory over the Rock. twitter.com/view_raw/statu…

Storm had previously stated he has gotten the better of Cena before and joked that the key to beating him was wrestling him while still wearing tights and wrestling boots.

Lance Storm @LanceStorm Wrestled @JohnCena twice. One single, one tag. Beat him both times. The key to beating him is facing him when he was still wearing tights and wrestling boots. Those Jorts are his super powers. t.co/VzL46hvnoJ Wrestled @JohnCena twice. One single, one tag. Beat him both times. The key to beating him is facing him when he was still wearing tights and wrestling boots. Those Jorts are his super powers. t.co/VzL46hvnoJ

The Canadian also squared off against Lesnar in early 2002 on WWE Live in a series of three matches.

Could we see The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 38?

The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena are legitimate needle movers who got a lot of eyeballs on the product.

Out of the above-mentioned Superstars, only The Beast Incarnate is an active performer with his latest match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. John Cena was last seen in action at WWE Summerslam, where he failed to win the Universal Championship.

The Rock last competed inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania 32, where he squashed Erick Rowan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With WrestleMania 38 set for two nights and fans back in the stadiums, WWE will need all the star power they can get.

With his return to the company earlier this year, a match for Lesnar at the Showcase Of Immortals seems certain. In the case of Cena and The Rock, WWE could bring them back as hosts or even as surprises for the show.

Edited by Alan John