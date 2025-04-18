WWE launches news product involving Jey Uso

Jey Uso is one of the top stars in WWE. The company has now launched a new product involving him.

The past year has been incredible for the Yeet Master. He managed to successfully break out as a singles star and even captured the Intercontinental Championship. He then went on to pull off a surprising win at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Jey will face off against Gunther on Night One of WrestleMania 41. However, this year has just gotten better for him.

Fanatics, in collaboration with WWE, has launched its first-ever cereal featuring Jey Uso, Frosted Yeets. It will soon be available for purchase at a memorabilia store at WWE World.

Triple H gives his honest thoughts about Jey Uso

Jey Uso's rise as a singles star in WWE has been spectacular. His charisma and personality are infectious, and the WWE Universe can't help but yeet every time he walks out to the ring. His ability to captivate audiences has put him on the path to becoming a main event star in the company. Even Triple H acknowledged his charisma.

During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on WWE's official YouTube channel, Triple H said that Jey may not be the most technically gifted star or the best in-ring performer, but his charisma and ability to connect with the fans make him a top guy in the company.

"Jey has great athletic ability and the things that he does in the ring, he does well. Is he the most technical guy here, no. Is the greatest performer on the face of the earth in-ring, no. But, he has a charisma and a likability that he lets people in, and they want to see him succeed. When you walk into a building with 10,000, 30,000, or 60,000 and he walks out and that whole place is doing his entrance with him and is hanging on everything he does and are hanging on his words and his moments, that’s what it takes to be a top guy. It’s about box office," said Triple H.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso will be able to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

