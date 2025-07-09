WWE leaks outcome of Gunther vs Goldberg with badly timed announcement

Gunther is all set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg in a highly anticipated match at the 40th edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The show emanates from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12.

The two stars came face-to-face on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before SNME. Da Man asserted his dominance over The Ring General as he punched the latter in the face. The champion rolled out of the ring to avoid getting Speared by the 58-year-old, which looked ominous heading into the title clash.

Interestingly, a week after Saturday Night's Main Event, the American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas, will host WWE Supershow. The venue's official website recently revealed the major attractions for the upcoming non-televised live event. Gunther vs. Penta for the World Heavyweight Championship was being advertised for the show, seemingly confirming that The Ring General will have a successful outing this Saturday.

Although the match card is subject to change, the venue is highly unlikely to advertise a match of this magnitude without confirmation from the Stamford-based company.

Goldberg issues warning to Gunther ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Earlier today, Goldberg spoke in an interview on 11Alive. The WWE Hall of Famer opened up about multiple things, including his retirement match against Gunther later this week.

The WWE legend claimed that he wanted to put his fist through The Ring General's face. Goldberg pointed out that in their feud, Gunther was representing the younger generation, and he wanted to make sure that by Saturday Night's Main Event, they would respect the older generation.

"I just wanna put my fist through his face. I just wanna make sure that this younger generation, and he's representing that younger generation, respects us old guys… And they must understand that we must command that respect forever. Because you never know what position they're in or condition they're in, or you never know if they're still willing to go, and I'm still willing to go. And so you better watch your mouth," he said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Goldberg is all set to draw the curtains on his wrestling career. It will be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer makes any appearances on WWE programming after hanging up his boots.

