WWE legend accepts Ryback's challenge to a fight

Ryback has exchanged words with several high-profile names on social media in recent weeks, including two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. A month on from their Twitter spat, Booker T has provided an update on whether he would seriously consider facing The Big Guy in a match.

The disagreement between the two seemingly stems from Ryback's frequent criticisms of Vince McMahon and WWE. In June, Booker T described the 41-year-old as "classless" and laughed off suggestions that AEW would be interested in him.

On a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he is prepared to step into the ring with Ryback:

"Ryback put a challenge out to me for a fight. He said a Bellator fight. Look, Bellator don't want no parts of a fight between Booker T [and Ryback]. Reality of Wrestling might put something on like that, but no real big organization is going to do anything like that, but as far as the challenge goes, I accept Ryback's challenge to a fight." (H/T WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)

As Booker T referenced, he would be willing to stage the match at one of his Reality of Wrestling (ROW) events. The 58-year-old runs the ROW promotion in Houston, Texas.

WWE legend Booker T questions why Ryback called him out

In 2016, Ryback allowed his WWE contract to expire after rejecting a new deal with the company. Since then, the former Intercontinental Champion has created his own supplement brand, Feed Me More Nutrition, and significantly increased his social media presence.

Booker T is still confused as to why Ryback has issues with him. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion also clarified that his AEW remark was only a joke:

"You know what the thing is, I don't even know why he called me out," Booker continued. "I did say I wouldn't shake his hand because of some words that he said. I think I was valid for that. Be that as it may, what his excuse was, the reasons, he said, I did say when he posted the thing that he was going to AEW, come on, man, quit playing. It's one of those types, but that's all it was. It was just sarcasm. It was nothing, no more than that."

Booker T and Ryback interacted on-screen during their time together in WWE but never faced each other in an official match.

