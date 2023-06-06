"You blew the bridge up" - Booker T on Ex-WWE star's negative comments about Vince McMahon

Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed Ryback's negative comments about WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

Ryback made his main roster debut in 2010 as a member of The Nexus. He spent about six years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, during which he won the Intercontinental Championship. However, the 41-year-old was released from his contract in August 2016.

During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Ryback's negative comments about Vince McMahon after his departure from the company, stating that he "blew the bridge up."

"Just lost respect and that kind of stuff, too, you know? It's just like, come on, bro, classless. It's like you've burned, you blew the bridge up. So it's like coming back to this business, it seems like you should be one to move on in life. And I'm not saying that just because I'm in this business. I'm just saying that because of what I say. Got out of it, and it seems like you just went on a world tour to mess up everything. Every bridge that you have built, every road that you have crossed is like you just, you know, screw it all up. I don't know," he said. [H/T: 411Mania]

Ryback challenged WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to a retirement match

Ryback wrestled on the independent circuit after he departed from the Stamford-based company. He last competed in August 2018 when he defeated Dylan Bostic at a Northeast Wrestling event.

The 41-year-old recently took to Twitter to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to a retirement match.

"I will be cleared this summer to officially return to wrestling. I challenge @Goldberg in my return to a Retirement Match. #Ryback #Hungry #FeedMeMore," Ryback wrote.

