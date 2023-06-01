Former WWE IC Champion offers to face Ryback in his comeback match

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently announced that he will receive clearance to wrestle again this summer after five years out of the ring. Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, reacted to the news by offering to face The Big Guy in his return match.

In 2016, Ryback left WWE after rejecting a new deal with the company. The 41-year-old wrestled on the independent scene for two years before taking a break from the ring in 2018. During his absence, the former Intercontinental Champion focused on rehabilitating his shoulder and growing his Feed Me More Nutrition supplement brand.

On Twitter, Ryback shared a picture of his physique after three consecutive 24-hour fasts. Cardona responded with a message about possibly going one-on-one with his former co-worker in the near future:

Cardona has reinvented himself since being handed his release from WWE in 2020. The Indy God has appeared in several companies in recent years, including AEW, GCW, and IMPACT.

With former NXT star Steph De Lander by his side, the 38-year-old is one of the hottest acts on the independent scene right now.

Matt Cardona and Ryback both want to face a WWE legend

Earlier this year, news broke that Bill Goldberg is officially a free agent. Matt Cardona immediately challenged the WCW icon to a match, jokingly stating that he is "running from Broski."

Ryback has also expressed an interest in facing Goldberg. The former Nexus member often received chants of "Goldberg! Goldberg!" when he worked for WWE due to his similar appearance to the Hall of Famer. Fans have been giving their opinion on the dream match this week on social media.

Cardona and Ryback previously faced each other at a series of live events in 2013, with the latter winning every time. The Big Guy also defeated the former United States Champion in a one-minute match on the May 13, 2013, episode of RAW.

