Goldberg's imminent retirement could be a "f***ing nightmare", according to WWE veteran

Goldberg has been a free agent ever since his contract expired with WWE. Veteran Eric Bischoff spoke about it on his podcast, and he believes that Goldberg's retirement could be a f***ing nightmare.

The Hall of Famer's last appearance on WWE was on March 20, 2023, at Elimination Chamber, where he went into a bout with Roman Reigns and lost via technical submission.

According to Ringside News, Eric Bischoff talked about Goldberg's retirement on his 83 weeks podcast. The former RAW GM thinks it would be a nightmare, and he would not go anywhere near it. Bischoff also mentioned that the critical issue was regarding the right promoting partner for Goldberg.

“I think it could also be a f***ing nightmare, and I wouldn’t go near it with a ten-foot pole, but that’s just me. The critical issue is does he have the right promoting partner?” [H/T Ringside News]

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips That time Goldberg tried to kill Chris Jericho at the Elimination Chamber That time Goldberg tried to kill Chris Jericho at the Elimination Chamber https://t.co/aURtZ3u6bL

Goldberg has won numerous titles throughout his career, including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the Universal Championships, and the WCW World Tag Team Championship with Bret Hart.

Tony Khan confirmed that he held talks with the former WWE Superstar Goldberg

At AEW Double or Nothing 2023, the media asked Tony Khan about signing Goldberg, and he confirmed that he has held talks with the former Universal Champion.

"Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill. So I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill."

He added that he has a good relationship with Goldberg, and they have a lot of mutual friends as well. You can read more about it here.

Recently, another former WWE Superstar, Ryback, took to Twitter to challenge Goldberg. Only time will tell if the two behemoths will face off against each other in the near future.

What do you think about rumors of Goldberg signing with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes