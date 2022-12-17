WWE legend allegedly got in trouble with The Undertaker after ignoring Triple H's advice

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently claimed that Diamond Dallas Paige got in trouble with The Undertaker backstage in WWE for writing down his matches.

After spending about a decade in WCW, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) joined the Stamford-based company in 2001. He spent about a year in WWE before leaving the promotion in June 2002. In his first on Monday Night RAW, the 66-year-old went head-to-head against The Undertaker in a Street Fight.

During the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno recalled DDP getting in trouble with The Undertaker before their match because he liked to write down his matches.

"He went to WWE and he was going to be wrestling with 'Taker and he had the match like written out on paper. Hunter told him, 'do not show that to 'Taker,' showed it to 'Taker anyway. And the famous story is 'Taker saw it, crumbled it up, and threw it in the garbage. Because like, these old school guys weren't like wanted their match written down top to bottom, you know, and Page didn't get that," he said. [1:31 - 1:56]

DDP previously addressed his relationship with The Undertaker in WWE

During his first run in the Stamford-based promotion, Diamond Dallas Page feuded with The Undertaker after revealing himself as the stalker of The Deadman's wife at the time, Sara. The two then had an unsanctioned brawl at the 2001 King of The Ring pay-per-view. However, it was not an official match.

In an interview with The Irish Sun in 2017, Page disclosed the truth about having real-life heat with The Undertaker.

"I never had any real heat with 'Taker. It wasn't like we didn't like each other. But our styles didn't really mix. I knew Mark from WCW before he was ever Taker. And I always liked him," he said.

