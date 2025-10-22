WWE legend allegedly told Vince McMahon to replace him with Bloodline veteran (Exclusive)

During his time in charge of WWE, Vince McMahon made several decisions that would go on to change the course of a particular wrestler or character. However, he would sometimes also consider the wishes of his roster as well, and would end up doing what they wanted him to do.

Former WWE wrestler Harley Race had achieved a lot before coming to WWE. Upon his arrival, he immediately won the King of the Ring and adopted the moniker of King Harley. His son recently claimed that Vince McMahon allowed Harley to choose his own successor shortly before his WWE departure.

Race had suffered an abdominal injury, which rendered him unable to compete for a while. During a chat with Bill Apter on UnSKripted on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Justin Race revealed that Harley personally chose veteran Bloodline wrestler, Haku, to be his successor in the promotion.

Vince came to him and asked, "Who do you want to be King?" and Dad told him Haku. And that's how that happened. People think that Vince was gonna decide everything, and no, he asked my dad, "Who do you want to be King?" Race said.

Following his injury, Race handpicked Haku to become the next King. He would then be known as King Haku between 1988 and 1989. The veteran wrestler even defended his crown in a match against Race after he made his return from injury, before going on to drop it to the 1989 King of the Ring Winner, Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

Haku spent two different stints in the promotion and was part of the successful tag team, 'The Islanders'. He would also team with Andre the Giant during their time together in the promotion and win the WWF World Tag Team Championships, as they were known back then.

