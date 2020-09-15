WWE legend Animal reveals his big problem with RETRIBUTION (Exclusive)

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Sportskeeda's post-RAW show, WWE legend Animal gave his thoughts on RETRIBUTION and how the angle has come across so far.

Firstly with the positives, Animal noted that he liked the voice modulation WWE are doing for their promos:

The big tall guy, the way he has his voice sounds really cool when he does the promo. I mean it sounds cool. I like the synthesizer involved and it's really good.

Despite that positive, Animal clearly isn't a big fan of this angle. Animal spoke about why the storyline was not working:

Just the whole premise of it. They are not guys built like Bobby Lashley dressed up in black stuff. They're a bunch of job guys or beginners who either got fired or weren't working any more or bottom of the line NXT guys running the show here. It's really kind of disappointing unless they throw a twist and we see there's a top guy under there somewhere. I can't even think of a good name who would be back there. To be honest with you, it's not going to be a major WWE talent, that's for sure.

Animal went on to add that this was one storyline that had no purpose before saying that in some ways, the gimmick with the lights flickering was too close to that of The Fiend:

It's one of those things, I think it's something that doesn't need to be done. What purpose is it serving? You confuse the people. When the lights start flickering, they think it's going to be Bray Wyatt. And that's why they started writing the RETRIBUTION word all over the screen. Because now people get it and they can do it. Why would you do something that is so similar to The Fiend? I don't understand that.

Possible RETRIBUTION members

We may have the identities of a few possible members of RETRIBUTION. It looks like Dominik Dijakovic, Shane Thorne, Dio Maddin, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez.

