WWE legend announces major return after getting hospitalized

A legendary former WWE Champion recently announced his massive return after getting hospitalized due to a recent accident. The legend in question is none other than Mick Foley.

Foley was recently part of an unfortunate car accident. The WWE legend posted a picture of himself following the horrific incident, showcasing the wreckage. The 59-year-old also revealed that he had a minor concussion and had to be hospitalized.

There is some good news for Mick Foley's fans, as the Hall of Famer recently took to Instagram to reveal that his Cactus Jack character was returning to New Mexico during the "40 Years of Foley Tour," encouraging everyone to buy tickets for the event.

"CACTUS JACK IS BACK IN NEW MEXICO. The 40 YEARS OF FOLEY TOUR hits #AlbuquerqueNM tonight and #FlagstaffAZ tomorrow! These are the two weakest selling shows on the entire tour, so great seats are definitely available! #40YearsOfFoley realmickfoley.com/events…have a nice day!" he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE legend Mick Foley's daughter sent a message after her dad's accident

Mick Foley recently announced that he won't be missing any of his shows in April, despite not being 100% after the accident. His daughter, Noelle Foley, took to Instagram after her father's announcement, writing that she was extremely grateful for her dad's good health:

"Beyond grateful my dad is okay after a very very scary car accident. I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that he was able to walk away from THAT car, but I am so incredibly thankful he was able to. Thank you so much to everyone who’s reached out. It means so much to us ❤️," she wrote.

Noelle also encouraged everyone to meet the WWE legend during his appearances this month:

"My dad is the absolute toughest person I know and he was persistent that he is okay enough to travel for his upcoming shows. Dewey will be joining him for a few days and I’ll be joining him on his travels up until Mania. P.S. if you’re in Dallas, Houston, San Angelo, Belton, Albuquerque, or Flagstaff in the next week, come out to my dad’s show and show him some love!!! Love you so much dad!!! ❤️❤️❤️," she added.

Check out her post below:

It remains to be seen if Mick Foley will show up at WWE WrestleMania 41 in some capacity.

