  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE legend Mick Foley provides major update following horrific car accident

WWE legend Mick Foley provides major update following horrific car accident

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 04, 2025 07:15 GMT
Mick Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 [Image credits: star
Mick Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to social media to share a major update after his horrific car accident. The legend provided some good news for his fans.

Ad

Mick Foley recently revealed that he was in a horrifying car accident and even provided pictures of the wreckage. The Hall of Famer later provided an update where he talked about his wrestling peers, including The Undertaker and Triple H, reaching out to him after the incident.

The 59-year-old recently took to his Instagram Stories to provide another major update on his health. Foley shared some good news for his fans, writing that he won't be missing any of his upcoming appearances in April. This is fantastic news for the WWE Universe as the legend seems to be doing much better.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Just letting you know, I will NOT be missing any of my April 4-10 dates in #Dallas #Houston #SanAngelo #BeltonTX #Albuquerque or #Flagstaff," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Ad

WWE legend Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, gave an update on her father's health

Following her father's horrific car accident, Noelle Foley took to her Instagram Stories to provide an update on the legend's health. Noelle said that she was thankful that Mick Foley was 'okay' but also revealed that he was in extreme pain and had a concussion.

Ad
"...I am just so thankful and grateful that he is 'okay.' I put okay in parentheses because he is very banged up and in a great deal of pain and had a concussion, which we all know can be very tricky and symptoms can be delayed after the injury," Noelle via her Instagram Story.
Ad

The WWE Universe has been praying for Mick Foley's good health ever since the incident. It seems like the legend is doing much better with his latest update and is still focused on not letting his fans down despite concerns over his health.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी