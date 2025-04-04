WWE legend Mick Foley provides major update following horrific car accident

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to social media to share a major update after his horrific car accident. The legend provided some good news for his fans.

Ad

Mick Foley recently revealed that he was in a horrifying car accident and even provided pictures of the wreckage. The Hall of Famer later provided an update where he talked about his wrestling peers, including The Undertaker and Triple H, reaching out to him after the incident.

The 59-year-old recently took to his Instagram Stories to provide another major update on his health. Foley shared some good news for his fans, writing that he won't be missing any of his upcoming appearances in April. This is fantastic news for the WWE Universe as the legend seems to be doing much better.

Ad

Trending

"Just letting you know, I will NOT be missing any of my April 4-10 dates in #Dallas #Houston #SanAngelo #BeltonTX #Albuquerque or #Flagstaff," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE legend Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, gave an update on her father's health

Following her father's horrific car accident, Noelle Foley took to her Instagram Stories to provide an update on the legend's health. Noelle said that she was thankful that Mick Foley was 'okay' but also revealed that he was in extreme pain and had a concussion.

Ad

"...I am just so thankful and grateful that he is 'okay.' I put okay in parentheses because he is very banged up and in a great deal of pain and had a concussion, which we all know can be very tricky and symptoms can be delayed after the injury," Noelle via her Instagram Story.

Ad

The WWE Universe has been praying for Mick Foley's good health ever since the incident. It seems like the legend is doing much better with his latest update and is still focused on not letting his fans down despite concerns over his health.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback