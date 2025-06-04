WWE legend announces return at upcoming event

A WWE legend has announced her return at an upcoming historic event scheduled for this weekend. The veteran shared a video on social media hyping up the show while also confirming her appearance.

The Stamford-based promotion is co-producing WWE Worlds Collide with the Mexican lucha libre promotion, AAA, which it acquired earlier this year. Legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia has announced her appearance for the show slated to emanate from Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on June 7, mere hours before the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

The 58-year-old recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of her promoting Worlds Collide. Garcia said that the show will be available to watch on YouTube. In the caption, the veteran noted that she will be the ring announcer at the event.

"Hi, I'm Lilian Garcia, and I invite you to make history with us Saturday, June 7, for WWE Worlds Collide. WWE Superstars, NXT, and AAA will face off for the very first time, and you can watch it hours before Money in the Bank. Super easy to watch. You can watch it on YouTube. It starts at 12:00 PM Pacific Time, 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Don't miss out. See you there!" she said.

You can check the video below for her comments:

Lilian Garcia returned to the wrestling promotion in full capacity in October 2024 to replace Samantha Irvin on Monday Night RAW. However, her role as a full-time ring announcer came to an end in March. Garcia currently performs the ring-announcing duties for Saturday Night's Main Event, the most recent being the one in Tampa, Florida, on May 24.

Lilian Garcia opens up about her recent working experience in WWE

Lilian Garcia spoke about her experience working under the new regime during her conversation with Chris Van Vliet on an earlier edition of his INSIGHT podcast.

Garcia noted that she had worked with most of the people in the back, including Triple H, for years and referred to WWE as her family. The veteran added that she was glad the wrestling promotion wanted to keep her under contract in some capacity.

"Working back with Triple H and seeing all of these people that I worked with for so many years, all the agents now that are the producers that are there. It's my family. I don't have my parents anymore, I didn't have kids, and I'm not in a relationship, I'm in Atlanta by myself. So it is my family, and that's what's so beautiful, and the fact that they said, 'Look, we really want to work this out to keep you in some capacity here.' Man, that's music to my ears and just to my heart," she said.

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Lilian Garcia's next appearance as an in-ring announcer after WWE Worlds Collide will be at the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, slated to air live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

