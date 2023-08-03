WWE legend backtracks on controversial Bloodline comments: "I didn't mean to suggest it's losing steam"

The Bloodline saga has arguably been one of the most intriguing storylines WWE has produced in recent memory. Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently clarified his previous comments about the group after seemingly suggesting that the angle was losing steam.

The Samoan faction is currently engaged in a civil war, delivering numerous entertaining matches and segments. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to lock horns after the latter and his brother, Jimmy Uso, exited the stable. The Head of the Table's former Right Hand Man will challenge him for the Undisputed Universal Championship under the Tribal Combat stipulation on Saturday.

Eric Bischoff's previous comments about the abovementioned program losing steam did not sit well with some fans, inviting significant backlash on social media. The WWE legend clarified his statements concerning The Bloodline on a recent episode of his 83 weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast.

"I didn't mean to suggest it's [Bloodline storyline] losing steam," Bischoff said.

The WWE legend added that the angle was not as compelling as it was during the Road to WrestleMania 39. Bischoff further mentioned that any storyline is bound to lose momentum with time.

"Is The Bloodline storyline at its apex now like it was leading into WrestleMania [39]? No!" Bischoff exclaimed. "Because we're not going into WrestleMania. You can't keep a story at [a] fever pitch, especially not one that's lasted this long (...) It's going to ebb, and it's going to flow just like any dramatic series, anything, a book. It's going to have its rollercoaster effect when it comes to the emotions." [H/T Wrestling INC]

You can check out the podcast below:

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens praised The Bloodline storyline

In a recent interview with Toronto Sun, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens said Roman Reigns' faction's storyline has been exceptional. He also hailed Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman for their remarkable contributions to the program.

"That whole story, everybody talks about it as something incredibly special, and it certainly is, the story is great, but it wouldn’t have been as great if it wasn't for the players and the players being great. Man, Sami Zayn and The Usos and Roman and Solo and Paul Heyman and everybody involved in that story, fantastic players, fantastic performers."

Fans want to see what WWE has planned for the faction's future following SummerSlam 2023.

