WWE legend Batista looks unrecognizable in recent update

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 23, 2025 19:56 GMT
The former champion has retired from in-ring competition. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The former champion has retired from in-ring competition. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE legend Batista showed off a new look today on social media and he looks completely unrecognizable. The Animal has not competed in a match since losing to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

The veteran found success in Hollywood following his in-ring career and has committed himself to becoming a serious actor. He promoted his new film, The Last Showgirl, also starring Pamela Anderson on his Instagram story today.

Batista shared a picture of the character he plays in the film (Eddie), and he is sporting long gray hair and lighting a cigarette in the image.

You can check out his update on Instagram in the screenshot below:

The veteran looks unrecognizable in The Last Showgirl. [Image credit: Screenshot of Batista&#039;s Instagram story]
The veteran looks unrecognizable in The Last Showgirl. [Image credit: Screenshot of Batista's Instagram story]

Wrestling fans have been waiting for years for the 56-year-old to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was originally supposed to be inducted in 2020, but those plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former WWE manager reacts to Batista's appearance

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently commented on Batista's slimmed-down appearance and claimed that he did not look well.

The former professional wrestler has lost a lot of weight following his in-ring career and noted that he was comfortable with his new physique. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legendary manager commented on the two-time WWE Champion's appearance and stated that he looked horrible. Mantell added that he wouldn't have recognized him if it weren't for his face.

"Good god, my god. That's... yep. He's horrible looking. The body... what's he... what's he weigh now? He gotta weigh under 200. He looks really thin. Hey, if you took his... I could tell by the face, but if you took his face off, you couldn't tell who that was at all." [0:26-0:57]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

The veteran used to be a member of The Evolution faction alongside Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the company any time soon to finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
