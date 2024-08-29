WWE legend believes fans should be "more interested" in Seth Rollins' next opponent

Seth Rollins was recently written off television after a vicious attack on the RAW after SummerSlam. WWE legend Bully Ray believes the company is trying hard to get a 36-year-old star over as his next opponent.

Bronson Reed has injured many top stars in recent weeks. The Auszilla took out Seth Rollins on the RAW after SummerSlam before attacking others. After taking out R-Truth and The Miz, Reed was challenged by Braun Strowman. On the latest edition of RAW, he made a statement by neutralizing The Monster of All Monsters after hitting him with a Tsunami on top of a Cadillac.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about the spot involving the big man. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that the company is doing phenomenally well in getting Bronson Reed over.

"Every single week Bronson goes out there, they take a step forward with him," said Ray. "I'm more interested in him. They're getting him over. You can decide how you feel about it."

He noted that Reed’s segment with Braun Strowman on RAW was notable. He is building up well before Seth Rollins’ eventual return, which can create many problems between the two stars.

"All you remember is Bronson Reed standing on top of that brick wall, Braun Strowman laid on top of that Cadillac, and Bronson splashing him on the top of the car. Spectacular final move," said Ray. "It doesn't have to be WrestleMania to have a WrestleMania moment. They had a 'RAW' moment." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Visionary will have a mountain to climb when he returns to RAW to face Bronson Reed. The creative team has already laid a path for his next rivalry, which will keep him away from CM Punk for some time.

Seth Rollins may already have a match ready for WWE WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins is currently one of WWE’s biggest stars. That allows him to stay at the top of the card and have a few storylines ready to work on in advance.

A recent report by WRKD Wrestling states that The Visionary may already have a match ready for next year’s ‘Mania, where he could face CM Punk.

WWE has been building a rivalry between the two RAW stars for several months. However, the creative team has done well to keep them close while not giving them a singles match yet.

Fans will hope to see the match between the two big stars at WrestleMania 41. It would be the perfect way to end the heat between the two men.

